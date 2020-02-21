Scoreboard at lunch: India vs NZ

Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday. India 1st Innings:

Prithvi Shaw b Southee 16 Mayank Agarwal batting 29

Cheteshwar Pujara c Watling b Jamieson 11 Virat Kohli c Taylor b Jamieson 2

Ajinkya Rahane batting 19 Extras: (W-2) 2

Total: (For 3 wickets from 28 overs) 79 Fall of Wickets: 1/16 2/35 3/40

Bowling: Tim Southee 8-1-19-1, Trent Boult 8-0-36-0, Colin de Grandhomme 6-3-4-0, Kyle Jamieson 6-1-20-2.

