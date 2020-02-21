Left Menu
Development News Edition

Antetokounmpo, Bucks maintain dominance over Pistons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 08:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 08:03 IST
Antetokounmpo, Bucks maintain dominance over Pistons
Image Credit: Flickr

All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo piled up 33 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three steals as the Milwaukee Bucks continued their dominance of the host Detroit Pistons with a 126-106 victory on Thursday. The Bucks, who own the league's best record, have defeated the Pistons 11 consecutive times, including the postseason. Milwaukee is 3-0 vs. Detroit this season after sweeping the four-game season series a year ago and sweeping its Central Division rival again in the first round of the playoffs.

Milwaukee's Khris Middleton contributed 28 points and eight rebounds. Eric Bledsoe had 19 points and six assists, and Brook Lopez tossed in 18 points for the victors. The Bucks, who have won 15 of their past 17 games, will conclude the season series against Detroit on March 23 at Milwaukee.

Christian Wood led the Pistons with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Bruce Brown had 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Derrick Rose and Langston Galloway scored 12 points apiece, Thon Maker added 11 points, and Tony Snell had 10. The Pistons, who play their next four games on the road vs. Western Conference teams have lost five straight.

Antetokounmpo had 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals in the first half as Milwaukee rolled to a 70-41 halftime lead. Middleton supplied 20 points as the Bucks committed just one turnover during the half while the Pistons made 11, leading to 14 Milwaukee points. Antetokounmpo had 10 points and eight rebounds during the first eight minutes, and the Bucks led 32-18 after the first quarter.

When Bledsoe drained a 3-pointer just over a minute into the second quarter, Milwaukee's lead was up to 38-18. Middleton's 3-pointer with 6:48 left in the half increased the Bucks' advantage to 49-23. Lopez scored inside late in the half to increase Milwaukee's lead to 28. A Middleton 3-pointer soon made it 68-39.

Bledsoe made a 3-pointer in the first two minutes of the second half to give Milwaukee a 30-point cushion. Antetokounmpo threw down a couple of dunks in the first three minutes of the second half as Milwaukee stretched its lead to 31 points.

The Bucks were up 98-71 after three quarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

First Hong Kong policeman infected by virus, concern of contagion amongst force

A Hong Kong police officer has been confirmed infected with the coronavirus, authorities said on Friday, the first officer to test positive in the Asian financial hub as dozens of other officers were quarantined over concerns of contagion. ...

NBA notebook: Irving to have season-ending shoulder surgery

Brooklyn point guard Kyrie Irving will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right shoulder, Nets general manager Sean Marks announced Thursday. The injury, described throughout the season as an impingement, has bothered Irving since ...

Representing 1.5 billion people, Modi has an advantage on Facebook: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents 1.5 billion Indians, has an advantage on Facebook, while referring to the number of followers the two leaders have on the social networking website. Tru...

Flyers erase 2-goal deficit, beat Blue Jackets in OT

Kevin Hayes scored with 109 left in overtime, and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers overcame a two-goal deficit to sweep the season series from the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets with a 4-3 win to conclude a home-and-home set on Thursday n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020