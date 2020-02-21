Left Menu
Ovechkin scores No. 699, but Caps lose to Canadiens in OT

(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Alex Ovechkin scored his 699th career goal for Washington but that was not enough as Ben Chiarot finished with two goals, the second coming 58 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens rallied for a 4-3 victory over the host Capitals Monday night. Ovechkin is trying to become the eighth player in NHL history to reach 700 goals. He had been in a mini-slump lately, not scoring a point or a goal in his last five games, and had a few chances to reach his milestone but came up short.

Chiarot gave the Canadiens a one-goal lead early in the third period and then got the game-winner in overtime as Montreal snapped a five-game losing streak. Ovechkin's 699th career goal gave Washington a 1-0 lead 7:29 into the game after Montreal missed on a few early breakaways against goalie Capitals Braden Holtby.

Nicklas Backstrom won a draw in the left circle that came back to Ovechkin. He was in the back part of the circle and sent a shot inside the far post past goalie Carey Price for the early lead. Montreal tied it when Shea Weber fired a blast from the right point that snaked its way through a bunch of bodies in front and by Holtby. That came with 2:17 remaining in the period and made it 1-1.

Lars Eller then gave Washington a 2-1 lead with 2:57 left in the second period with a strong individual effort. He came from behind the net, and as the puck got into the air near Price, Eller batted it past him. But the lead did not last long as Brendan Gallagher got control of a loose puck in front of the Washington net and beat Holtby with 1:23 remaining.

The Canadiens outshot the Caps 17-12 in that second period, came up with several chances once more, and Washington was fortunate to escape in a 2-2 tie. Chiarot of Montreal posted the tiebreaker 30 seconds into the third period when he scored from the edge of the left circle. The Capitals then sent the game into overtime when Tom Wilson poked the puck past Price from in front with 20.1 seconds left.

