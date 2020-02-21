Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Son Rise': When father told young Kyle that he would be famous one day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 14:05 IST
'Son Rise': When father told young Kyle that he would be famous one day

Growing up, the curiosity and stares made New Zealand's 6"8' pace sensation Kyle Jamieson feel awkward but his father Michael was never too worried as he knew his imposing son would be famous for his achievements. The 25-year-old has made quite a start in trying to live up to his father's prediction, scalping the peerless Virat Kohli and the dogged Cheteshwar Pujara on the opening day of his Test career -- the first game against India here.

"His towering height was a reason of curiosity for his peers even when he was at school and he used to feel awkward as to why people would just stare at him," a smiling Michael Jamieson recalled about his son. "I simply told Kyle that if they are staring at you, one day you will certainly become famous," he said with his smile turning into laughter.

Jamieson senior savoured every moment of his son's memorable Test debut against India in which he snared 3/38 on day one. "Getting Virat Kohli and a player of Cheteshwar Pujara's calibre out, it doesn't get better," said Michael while talking to PTI here.

Clad in grey shorts and a navy blue T-shirt, the mechanical engineer from Auckland hardly stood out among fans as he landed on Friday to be on time for his son's Test debut. "My wife Sheryl missed out today. I am lucky. I hope he has a long career for New Zealand. What I have loved about him is his ability to give 100 per cent. He played basketball as well but at 17, he decided to become a professional cricketer," the proud father said.

"He told me that he wanted to give it a try and even if he isn't successful, he could have got back to academics. He has a bachelor's degree in commerce with specialisation in Supply Chains Management. But then, academics is an option to fall back on if he didn't make it as a cricketer." So did Jamieson junior get any tips from his old man?

"Nothing from him this morning, he was actually on a flight so I didn't get any words of wisdom. Special for him to be here as he's had such a massive influence on my career growing up and when I started," Kyle said. "I am sure I'll have a conversation with him tonight," he added after end of day's play when asked about Michael's presence.

"I am the one sitting here but it's as much their journey as mine. I am sure he's pretty proud and I am certainly very lucky to have him here," the all-rounder said and one could sense the emotion in his tone. The father said that during their backyard cricket, it was always he who batted and the son bowled.

"I still play cricket. During our backyard matches, I used to bat and he would bowl." Jamieson had put his name up for IPL but went unsold at the auctions and his international debut happened less than two months later.

"He took 6/7 in a T20 game between Auckland and Canterbury and we had then thought that IPL franchise talent spotters may be looking at him. But it didn't happen this time. May be next year," said Jamieson senior as he trudged back into the 'Long Room'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Urged PM to start construction of Ram Temple at the earliest: Chairman Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

Chairman of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj, on Friday said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya at the earliest. We met him and requested him to s...

Kyrgyzstan halts issuance of new visas to Chinese nationals

Kyrgyzstan has suspended the issuance of new visas to Chinese nationals because of the coronavirus outbreak in the neighbouring country, Kyrgyz news agency Akipress quoted deputy foreign minister Nurlan Abdrakhmanov as saying on Friday.Chin...

UPDATE 2-Nissan, Honda delay restart of some China plants due to coronavirus

Japanese automakers delayed on Friday the restart of plants in China near the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, complying with authorities directives, but raising the risk of further supply disruptions that could hit global car productio...

China denies delay in granting permission to special Indian flight to Wuhan

China on Friday denied any delay in allowing a special Indian flight to the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city to deliver medical supplies and evacuate remaining Indians from there, saying the concerned departments of both the countries were in tou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020