Left Menu
Development News Edition

Distracted PSG seek to rouse themselves against Bordeaux

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 19:45 IST
Distracted PSG seek to rouse themselves against Bordeaux

Paris, Feb 21 (AFP) Paris Saint-Germain go into Sunday's home game with Bordeaux with a comfortable 10-point lead in Ligue 1, but life has been anything but comfortable for the French champions over the last week. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was indicted on Thursday in a Swiss corruption investigation, which does not directly involve PSG but is, however it turns out, a distraction.

Meanwhile, the future commitment of the club's star striker is again in doubt, after Lionel Messi said in an interview published in Spain on Thursday that Neymar "really wants to return to Barcelona". On the field, PSG threw away points in their last league match with a bizarre 4-4 draw at Amiens last Saturday. PSG fell behind 3-0, fought back with four goals in 29 minutes and then conceded an equaliser in added time.

Perhaps that distracted display could be excused because the club was facing a much more meaningful test on Tuesday away to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. It is a competition the squad has been built to win, but they have lost in the first knockout round the last three seasons. "This is not life or death, it's a game of football," Sporting director Leonardo said before the match.

Yet the reactions after PSG lost, 2-1, their first defeat in any competition since losing in the league at Dijon on November 1, suggested not everyone agreed with Leonardo. Coach Thomas Tuchel rested Neymar for the two Ligue 1 outings in the run-up to Tuesday and, while he scored in Dortmund, the Brazilian complained after the game.

"I understand the club's fear, because I missed the last 16 in each of the last two years," he said. "I respect the decisions, but it can't be that way, because it is the player who ends up suffering."

"It was very difficult to play a game of that intensity," he added. "If I were in a better condition physically then I definitely would have played better."

Neymar seemed to have discovered his intensity and rhythm by Thursday night. Videos showed him dancing topless at a party to celebrate the birthdays of team-mates d'Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Edinson Cavani. Dortmund do not visit Paris until March 11. Next Wednesday PSG face old enemies Lyon in a French Cup semi-final.

Bordeaux are unbeaten in their last five games, but three of those were draws and they are trudging along in mid-table. The question is whether they present enough of a challenge to force PSG to rediscover their intensity or will they give another distracted display? Player to watch: Max-Alain Gradel

================================= Toulouse need a miracle. Their captain is their best hope, and he knows it.

Toulouse are eight points adrift of Amiens and 13 points away from 18th and potential safety as they travel to fourth-place Lille on Saturday evening. The 32-year-old Ivorian came off the bench after two months out with 25 minutes left and Toulouse down a goal and a man against Nice. The hosts had a second man sent off, but Gradel still won a 90th minute penalty, which Aaron Leya Iseka missed and Nice added a second goal.

"If I didn't really believe in the game, I wouldn't have taken the risk of coming back so quickly," said Gradel, whose four goals this season make him joint-leading scorer at the club. "If we saves ourselves, it will be all of us together," he said.

"Nobody believes in us, but we have to take it as a challenge, and for me it's this kind of battle that motivates me." "I'm a leader, I'm the captain and I'm going to do everything I can to be decisive." He needs to start at Lille, the last team Toulouse beat, way back on October 19. AFP SSC

SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Sakshi handed chance to book slot in Indian team for Asian Olympic Qualifiers

Sakshi Maliks dream to compete at the Tokyo Games is still alive with Wrestling Federation of India WFI deciding to hold fresh trials in two categories to pick women wrestlers for the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. Two-time Cadet World champion ...

Man found dead inside public washroom in Okhla

A 26-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a public washroom in southeast Delhis Okhla area, police said on Friday. The deceased, Amit Verma, was a resident of Harkesh Nagar in Okhla Phase-2, they said.Police sus...

Bollywood's first gay romantic comedy banned in UAE

By Annie Banerji NEW DELHI, Feb 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A major Bollywood gay film has been banned in the conservative United Arab Emirates UAE, home to a sizeable South Asian community, the director said on Friday as his new movie ...

FATF continues Pak in 'Grey List', warns of action if it fails to check terror funding

Global terror financing watchdog FATF on Friday decided to retain Pakistan in its Grey List and warned the country of stern action if it fails to prosecute and penalise those involved in terror funding emanating from its jurisdiction. The d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020