Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Lions to release DT Harrison

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 22:10 IST
Reports: Lions to release DT Harrison
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

The Detroit Lions will release veteran defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison this week, according to multiple reports. Harrison, 31, signed a one-year contract extension with Detroit worth $11.25 million just six months ago, but he hinted at retirement in December after the Lions finished the season with an abysmal 3-12-1 record.

"Wasn't able to ever get back to the form I'm used to, and I got too much pride, man," said Harrison per MLive.com. "I've been doing this too long. So, if I can't be the player I'm used to being, my teammates deserve better, my family deserves better, the (Ford) family deserves better. I never cheated the game a day in my life." Harrison struggled through groin and knee injuries last season and recorded 49 tackles, the lowest total since his rookie season in 2012.

The Lions will clear nearly $7 million in cap space with the move, and Harrison will be free to sign with any team following his release. Named first-team All-Pro in 2016 with the New York Giants, Harrison has 485 tackles and 11 sacks in 117 career games with the New York Jets, Giants and Lions, who acquired him from the Giants for a fifth-round pick in October 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

IIMC Delhi students call off hunger strike

The students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication IIMC on Friday called off their four-day long hunger strike after the administration accepted their demands. The administration has extended the last date for submission of second-s...

Workers strike at Mexican state news agency in austerity fight

Dozens of employees of Mexicos state news agency Notimex launched a strike on Friday as the union battled deep spending cuts by the outlets director, a close ally of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Striking workers blocked access to ...

7 injured in road accident in Mathura

Seven people were injured on Friday when their car collided with a tractor in the Kumha area on the Mathura-Hathras road here, police said. The car was headed for Hapur from Mathura when it collided with the tractor coming from the opposite...

Sports News Roundup: Owners approve new CBA; McCourt set to kick-start new Irish MMA and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NFL notebook Owners approve new CBA, await playersAfter months of negotiating, representatives for the NFL owners and players union appear to have an agreement in place for a new collecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020