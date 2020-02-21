Reports: Lions to release DT Harrison

The Detroit Lions will release veteran defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison this week, according to multiple reports. Harrison, 31, signed a one-year contract extension with Detroit worth $11.25 million just six months ago, but he hinted at retirement in December after the Lions finished the season with an abysmal 3-12-1 record.

"Wasn't able to ever get back to the form I'm used to, and I got too much pride, man," said Harrison per MLive.com. "I've been doing this too long. So, if I can't be the player I'm used to being, my teammates deserve better, my family deserves better, the (Ford) family deserves better. I never cheated the game a day in my life." Harrison struggled through groin and knee injuries last season and recorded 49 tackles, the lowest total since his rookie season in 2012.

The Lions will clear nearly $7 million in cap space with the move, and Harrison will be free to sign with any team following his release. Named first-team All-Pro in 2016 with the New York Giants, Harrison has 485 tackles and 11 sacks in 117 career games with the New York Jets, Giants and Lions, who acquired him from the Giants for a fifth-round pick in October 2018.

