I'm gearing up for Tokyo Olympics, says Vinesh Phogat

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who bagged a bronze medal in the Asian Wrestling Championships, said on Friday that she is gearing up for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Phogat triumphed over Vietnam's Thi Ly Kieu in the 53 kg freestyle category.

"I am on the learning process since I have no pressure of qualifying for the Olympics. I am going to participate in the Olympics and I am working hard to face my opponents," she told ANI. Phogat said that there is still room for more improvement in wrestling no matter how much a person improves.

"I am improving a lot but in a sport like wrestling no matter how much you improve it is still not sufficient," she said. Phogat secured bronze in the championships but she had to face defeat at the hands of Japan's Mayu Mukaida 2-6 in the second round of the tournament. She was in contention of winning a medal even after the loss in the second round.

Phogat said that her Japanese opponent is an experienced wrestler and it is difficult to beat her as "she knows my style of play because we have competed against each other on three occasions". "The Japanese player has more experience as she is playing in the 55 kg category for a long time. Japan is at the top and it is not easy to beat their wrestlers. Her tactics were more successful than mine and I need to improve my performance," she added. (ANI)

