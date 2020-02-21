Reports: Patriots hire former Alabama assistant Houston

The New England Patriots are adding former Alabama assistant Joe Houston to their staff as an assistant special teams coach, according to multiple reports on Friday. According to a report by Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman, Houston "is a fast-riser in the coaching world" and will fill the position left by former special teams coordinator Joe Judge, who took the head coaching job with the New York Giants.

Houston, who was the starting kicker at USC in 2010, was a special teams analyst for the Crimson Tide last season. Prior to joining Alabama in 2019, Houston was with Iowa State as the special teams coordinator. He began his coaching career in 2012 at El Camino Community College before serving a brief stint with Toledo. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.