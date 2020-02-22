Athletics-Venezuela's Rojas sets world indoor triple jump record

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas broke the world indoor triple jump record with 15.43 meters at a meeting in Madrid on Friday.

The twice world champion set the mark with her final jump, adding seven centimeters to Russian Tatyana Lebedeva's record which had stood since 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.