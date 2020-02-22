Left Menu
Lakers-Clippers rescheduled game to be played April 9

  Updated: 22-02-2020 04:53 IST
  Created: 22-02-2020 04:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Lakers )

The Los Angeles Lakers' game against the rival Clippers that was postponed following the death of Kobe Bryant has been rescheduled for April 9, the NBA announced Friday. The game, which originally was scheduled for Jan. 28, will tip-off at 10:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. It will be broadcast on TNT.

The league said the initial decision to postpone the game was "made out of respect for the Lakers organization," which was grieving the death of the 41-year-old Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, as well as the seven other people who perished in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif. The NBA changed three other games on its schedule in order to accommodate the rescheduled Lakers-Clippers contest. In doing so, the Lakers will now play three consecutive home games from April 7-9.

The league moved the Golden State Warriors' road game against the Lakers to April 7. It was initially scheduled for April 9. The NBA also moved the Chicago Bulls' road game versus the Lakers from April 7 to the following day.

The Bulls' initial game against the Clippers, scheduled for April 8, has been moved to April 6 -- the same night as the NCAA men's basketball championship game.

