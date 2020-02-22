Left Menu
Development News Edition

China anti-doping agency to resume testing halted by coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Montreal
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 05:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 05:50 IST
China anti-doping agency to resume testing halted by coronavirus

Montreal, Feb 22 (AFP) The China Anti-Doping Agency will resume testing this week after a temporary suspension due to the coronavirus epidemic, the World Anti-Doping Agency said. In a statement from its Montreal headquarters, WADA said on Friday it had been "closely monitoring" the situation since CHINADA suspended testing in mainland China on February 3.

At the time, the Chinese agency said the move was made out of an abundance of caution "so as not to endanger athletes or test officials" as the country grappled with the deadly outbreak of the virus, known as COVID-19 -- with its epicenter in China's central Hubei province. WADA said it had been advised by CHINADA that the agency would resume testing in China this week on a phased basis.

With the Tokyo Olympics less than six months away, priority will be given to testing elite level athletes "from higher-risk categories and sports," WADA said. "The safety of athletes and sample collection personnel involved in the doping control process within China is the key priority," WADA said.

"This needs to be balanced with the importance of ensuring that Chinese athletes remain subject to a rigorous testing program for the duration of the coronavirus situation." CHINADA has implemented supplementary doping control guidelines designed to minimize the risk of infection for doping control officers.

"CHINADA will gradually expand the testing scope based on the progress of China's epidemic prevention and control while also monitoring the whereabouts of Chinese athletes to maintain the integrity of the doping control system," WADA said. The agency noted that during the temporary suspension of testing in China, CHINADA continued to plan and carry out testing on Chinese athletes training and competing outside of the country.

In January 2020, CHINADA conducted more than 1,200 tests, including 114 urine samples and 80 blood samples from Chinese athletes training abroad," WADA said. By the end of February a further 165 urine samples and 113 blood samples are expected to have been collected across seven countries from athletes in nine Olympic sports.

WADA has written to international sports federations and national anti-doping agencies urging them to support efforts to test Chinese athletes training and competing outside their country. "The anti-doping system allows for cooperation between ADOs -- including National Anti-Doping Organizations, International Federations, Major Event Organizations etc. -- to ensure that the integrity of the program is upheld and that athletes are still being properly tested," WADA said.

CHINADA carries out some 15,000 anti-doping tests a year, according to its website. In 2017 it conducted more than 10,000 tests, the third most by any national agency behind Germany and Britain, according to WADA.

China is a sporting power both in competition and as a host. It finished third in gold medals and second in total medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics and has high hopes for the Tokyo Games, but it has had some doping issues.

Swimmer Sun Yang, a three-time Olympic champion who was suspended for three months in 2014 for doping, is facing a second ban, for destroying his sample with a hammer after a doping control. The Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to deliver a verdict soon.

- calendar chaos - ==================

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to chaos across Asia's sporting calendar. All Chinese domestic football has been suspended and events cancelled or postponed include the World Indoor Athletics championships, qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics boxing and women's basketball and cycling's Tour of Hainan.

Snooker, badminton, golf and tennis tournaments have been cancelled along with the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix and the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens. The outbreak, which began in December, has killed more than 2,200 people and infected more than 75,000 in China.

More than 1,150 people have also been infected and more than a dozen have died across 27 other countries. (AFP) ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand reach 17 for no loss at lunch on day 2 of first Test

New Zealand reached 17 for no loss in their first innings after dismissing India for a below-par 165 at lunch on the second day of the opening Test at Basin Reserve here on Saturday. New Zealand openers Tom Latham 11 and Tom Blundell 6 were...

Rooney scores in 500th league game as Derby draw with Fulham

Wayne Rooney celebrated his 500th appearance in English league football with a goal before Aleksandar Mitrovic saw second-tier high-flyers Fulham to a 1-1 draw away to Derby. Former Manchester United star Rooney, the England national sides ...

Shatrughan Sinha attends wedding function in Lahore

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha once again was spotted attending a wedding function in Lahore. He was invited by Pakistani businessman Mian Asad Ahsan.Earlier, a video of the legendary actor at the function along with Pakistani sta...

11-year-old student thrashed by teacher in Pune

An 11-year-old student was allegedly thrashed by a teacher for not being able to study Haripath properly, police said. The student does not study Haripath properly which is why the teacher beat him with the stick. The victims condition is c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020