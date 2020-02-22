Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Rockstar" Jadeja is my favourite cricketer: Ashton Agar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 11:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 11:13 IST
"Rockstar" Jadeja is my favourite cricketer: Ashton Agar
Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

Australia's hat-trick hero Ashton Agar has described "rockstar" Ravindra Jadeja as his favourite player and said a chat with the India spin-bowling all-rounder has helped him to turn things around. The 26-year-old Agar has revealed how a chat with Jadeja during Australia's ODI tour of India last month inspired him ahead of his match-winning performance against South Africa at the Wanderers.

Agar registered a hat-trick in a five-wicket haul to guide Australia to a massive 107-run victory over South Africa in the first T20 International on Friday. "I had a wonderful chat with Ravindra Jadeja after the India series. And just talking to him about spin bowling, (he said to) keep trying to spin the ball. So I was pretty inspired by talking to him," Agar said.

The Australian said he would love to play like Jadeja. "He's my favourite player in the world - I want to play cricket like he does. He's an absolute rockstar. He smacks them, gun fielder and spins the ball. But it's just his presence when he's out there, watching him filled me with confidence," he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"When (he's) batting, he has a really positive attitude and he takes that attitude into the field as well."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Preparations are underway in some schools for Melania Trump to watch 'happiness class': Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday informed the media that preparations are underway in some school of the national capital for the visit of the First Lady of the United States FLOTUS, Melania Trump to attend a happiness...

Pak must crack down on terrorists for successful dialogue with India: White House

US President Donald Trump is encouraging a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan, the White House said on Friday, emphasizing that any successful dialogue between the two neighbours would be possible only if Pakistan cracks down ...

Lakers hold off Grizzlies' charge for 4th straight win

LeBron James scored a game-high 32 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 117-105 on Friday night. Anthony Davis sustained a bruised calf in the first quarter but remained in to contribute 28 points, 13 r...

Williamson nets 25 as Pelicans sweep Blazers

Zion Williamson scored 25 points and the New Orleans Pelicans completed a four-game season sweep of Portland with a solid 128-115 road victory over the Trail Blazers on Friday night. Jrue Holiday recorded 20 points, nine assists and four st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020