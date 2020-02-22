New Zealand 216-5 at stumps on day 2 of first Test

New Zealand were 216 for five in their first innings at stumps in reply to India's total of 165 on the second day of the opening Test at Basin Reserve here on Saturday. Kane Williamson (89) top-scored, while Ross Taylor (44) too chipped in with a useful contribution.

BJ Watling (14) and Colin de Grandhomme (4) were at the crease during the break as New Zealand took a 51-run lead. India pacer Ishant Sharma (3/31) took three wickets, dismissing both the openers -- Tom Blundell (30) and Tom Latham (11) and milestone man Ross Taylor (44), while Mohammed Shami (1/61) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/60) snapped one each.

Earlier, resuming at an overnight score of 122 for 5, India lost the rest of the five wickets adding just 43 runs. Tim Southee (4/49) and Kyle Jamieson (4/39) claimed four wickets each, while Trent Boult (1/57) snapped one.

Brief Score: India 1st Innings: 165 allout in 68.1 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 46; Kyle Jamieson 4/39).

New Zealand 1st innings: 216 for 5 in 71.1 overs (Kane Williamson 89; Ishant Sharma 3/31).

