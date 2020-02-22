Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Rockets F Green returns to face Jazz

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 13:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 12:38 IST
New Rockets F Green returns to face Jazz
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

With Jeff Green having signed a 10-day contract just before resumption of the regular season, the Houston Rockets are unsure precisely how long the veteran forward will contribute to their ever-evolving roster. After one trial run, the hope is Green will stick around.

Green scored 17 points and grabbed four rebounds over 24 minutes during his Rockets debut Thursday as Houston posted a 135-105 road victory over the Golden State Warriors. Houston added Green and veteran forward DeMarre Carroll presumably for the stretch run, stockpiling wings capable of providing perimeter defense and 3-point shooting to a roster looking for more of both. Green and Carroll, who had four assists, three rebounds and two points off the bench against the Warriors in his Houston debut, are likely to remain a part of the rotation on Saturday when the Rockets face the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. It will be the third meeting between the teams since Jan. 27, with the Rockets and Jazz having split the previous two matchups.

It was a promising debut for Green, who played 30 games for the Jazz this season prior to being released roughly two months ago. Green last played on Dec. 23 yet hit the ground running against the Warriors, showing no ill effects from having been unemployed for a stretch. "A true professional," Rockets guard James Harden said of Green. "Always ready. Once his name was called, he was ready to go. He obviously made some shots, and defensively, he fits well with what we're doing."

Considering the Rockets' commitment to playing small, Green and Carroll would seem good fits for their philosophical leanings. And, given the depth available on the Houston roster, one anchored by All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Harden, this opportunity appears an attractive one. "It's team basketball," Green said. "We know who our go-to guys are obviously, but we share the ball. Everybody's aggressive. You take the shot that's there, and when it's going in, it's a beautiful thing."

Utah had its four-game winning streak snapped with a 113-104 home loss to the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Friday. The Jazz has been on a bit of a roller coaster of late, winning 14 of 15 games before losing five consecutive contests prior to the winning streak that led into the All-Star break. The Rockets initiated the five-game skid with a 126-117 win in Salt Lake City late last month, doing so while providing a sneak peek of their small-ball plans. Utah returned the favor with a buzzer-beating victory in Houston on Feb. 9, when Bojan Bogdanovic drilled a 3-pointer at the final horn for a 114-113 triumph.

Variance is an expected byproduct of scheduling quirks, but with playoff positioning so crucial in the Western Conference, Utah isn't in the position to play listlessly against non-playoff contenders. "We didn't come ready to play from the jump," Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said after the loss to the Spurs. "That's what happened. We can't sit here and say, 'We'll get them next game.' We can't afford to have these games. It's just tough.

"Fortunately for us, we've got another one (Saturday), a big one, and we've got to be ready for that." Rudy Gobert produced 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Jazz on Friday, and Emmanuel Mudiay came off the bench to add 18 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Pant run-out was crucial, says Southee

The run-out of aggressive wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant early on the second day of the test between New Zealand and India was probably crucial in the hosts ensuring they took a small lead into day three, pace bowler Tim Southee said on Saturday...

Team of 'Thappad' support campaign against on-screen gender-based violence

The team of Thappad, including lead actor Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha, have extended their support to a petition asking for disclaimers to be added in films that showcase domestic violence. The petition started by Mahika Banerj...

UPDATE 1-Togo votes as Gnassingbe seeks to extend dynasty's half-century rule

Polling stations opened in Togo on Saturday for a presidential election expected to extend incumbent Faure Gnassingbes 15-year hold on power, and his familys rule of more than half a century. Many people in the West African country of aroun...

Congress had many opportunities to abrogate Article 370 but didn't dare: Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday said that the Congress party had several opportunities to Abrogate Article 370, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, but added that it didnt dare to do it. Congress g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020