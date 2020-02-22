Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former India footballer Ashok Chatterjee dies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 16:47 IST
Former India footballer Ashok Chatterjee dies

Former India footballer Ashok Chatterjee, who was a part of the country's bronze-medal winning teams in the Merdeka Cup in 1965 and 1966, died here on Saturday. He was 78 and is survived by his wife and musician son Sandip.

Chatterjee, who made 30 appearances for the senior national team, made his international debut when he came on as a second-half substitute for PK Banerjee against Japan in the Merdeka Cup in 1965. He scored 10 goals for India, including a brace against Japan in their 3-0 win at the group league stage in 1966 Merdeka Cup.

Condoling his death, All India Football Federation President Praful Patel said in a release: "It is sad to hear that Mr. Ashok Chatterjee is no more. His contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. I share the grief." AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said: "Ashok Chatterjee will be alive in his achievements. He has been the inspiration of so many Footballers. May he Rest in Peace."

Chatterjee also represented India in the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok, and the Asian Cup Qualifiers in 1967. He was also a part of the Indian team in the Merdeka Cup in Ipoh and Kuala Lumpur from 1965 to 1968. At the club level, he donned Mohun Bagan colours from 1961-1968 and in 1972, netting 85 goals. He was a part of the triumphant Mohun Bagan teams in the Calcutta Football League (1962, 1963, 1964, 1965), IFA Shield (1961 – joint winners, and 1962), Durand Cup (1963, 1964, 1965), Rovers Cup (1966, 1968, 1972 – joint winners), among others.

He was honoured with Mohun Bagan Lifetime Achievement Award by the club in 2019. He represented East Bengal from 1969-1971 and scored 39 goals for the Red and Golds. He was part of the triumphant East Bengal teams which won the Calcutta Football League (1970, 1971), IFA Shield (1970), Durand Cup (1970), and the Rovers Cup in 1969.

He also represented Bengal in Santosh Trophy in 1964 (runners-up), 1966, and 1967 (runners-up) and scored three goals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia Gandhi appoints three as members to Advisory Council to UP Gen Secy

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday approved appointed three party functionaries as members of the Advisory Council to the general secretary of All India Congress Committee AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. The three Congress...

Cleaning Yamuna, ending water pollution priorities: Delhi environment minister

Cleaning the Yamuna and eradicating water pollution in Delhi in the next five years are the priorities of the Delhi government, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday. After these two, the Delhi government will also work on riverfr...

Trump visit: Arrive at Ahd airport 3 hrs ahead of departure

In view of US President Donald Trumps visit to Ahmedabad on February 24, authorities at the international airport here issued an advisory asking those catching flights on that day to arrive three hours ahead of the scheduled departure, and ...

PM Modi not to accompany US President during Taj Mahal visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not accompany the US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania during their visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on February 24, sources said.We have seen media reports regarding PM Modis presence in Agra in conn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020