Former India footballer Ashok Chatterjee dies

Former India footballer Ashok Chatterjee, who was a part of the country's bronze-medal winning teams in the Merdeka Cup in 1965 and 1966, died here on Saturday. He was 78 and is survived by his wife and musician son Sandip.

Chatterjee, who made 30 appearances for the senior national team, made his international debut when he came on as a second-half substitute for PK Banerjee against Japan in the Merdeka Cup in 1965. He scored 10 goals for India, including a brace against Japan in their 3-0 win at the group league stage in 1966 Merdeka Cup.

Condoling his death, All India Football Federation President Praful Patel said in a release: "It is sad to hear that Mr. Ashok Chatterjee is no more. His contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. I share the grief." AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said: "Ashok Chatterjee will be alive in his achievements. He has been the inspiration of so many Footballers. May he Rest in Peace."

Chatterjee also represented India in the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok, and the Asian Cup Qualifiers in 1967. He was also a part of the Indian team in the Merdeka Cup in Ipoh and Kuala Lumpur from 1965 to 1968. At the club level, he donned Mohun Bagan colours from 1961-1968 and in 1972, netting 85 goals. He was a part of the triumphant Mohun Bagan teams in the Calcutta Football League (1962, 1963, 1964, 1965), IFA Shield (1961 – joint winners, and 1962), Durand Cup (1963, 1964, 1965), Rovers Cup (1966, 1968, 1972 – joint winners), among others.

He was honoured with Mohun Bagan Lifetime Achievement Award by the club in 2019. He represented East Bengal from 1969-1971 and scored 39 goals for the Red and Golds. He was part of the triumphant East Bengal teams which won the Calcutta Football League (1970, 1971), IFA Shield (1970), Durand Cup (1970), and the Rovers Cup in 1969.

He also represented Bengal in Santosh Trophy in 1964 (runners-up), 1966, and 1967 (runners-up) and scored three goals.

