Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian police in early morning drugs raid on Russian biathletes' hotel

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 16:49 IST
Italian police in early morning drugs raid on Russian biathletes' hotel
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Italian police carried out an early-morning anti-doping raid Saturday on the Russian team's hotel at the biathlon world championships, a police spokesperson confirmed to AFP. Two Russians were targeted, biathlete Alexander Loginov, who won 10-kilometer sprint gold on February 15, and his personal coach Alexander Kasperovich, the head of Russia's biathlon federation Vladimir Drachev told Russian news agencies.

"Today police came to the hotel at 5:50 am... The police visit was on the request of a member of the IBU," Drachev told Interfax news agency, referring to the International Biathlon Union. Drachev said the search was "linked to the fact that...Kasperovich was using another person's accreditation".

He said he had gone to a police station with Kasperovich. Loginov served a two-year ban for using the banned blood-booster EPO from November 2014 to November 2016.

"This could be a repeat case. They (the police) searched his things for one and half hours and confiscated his devices," Drachev said. An Italian police spokesperson told AFP the raid had been requested by "prosecutors in Bolzano".

"The alleged offense comes under article 586 bis of the penal code (use or administration of doping products)," the spokesperson said. "Two people are concerned, both of them are Russian nationals, an athlete and his coach."

Loginov has already won gold in the sprint and bronze in the pursuit and is due to compete in Saturday's relay. Loginov told Match TV channel that police woke him and fellow biathlete Evgeniy Garanichev by bursting into their room.

"They were only interested in my things," Loginov said, confirming that the search had been requested by the IBU and saying that he had not been charged with anything. Loginov could be unable to compete Saturday, the head trainer for the male biathletes, Sergei Belozerov told TASS news agency.

"I'm worried the police, after confiscating his computer and phone, could say before lunch that they need further information and pull him out," Belozerov said while adding that Garanichev will compete. Russia's sports ministry announced that it had been informed of the search.

It said the sports minister Oleg Matytsin sent an urgent request to the Russian biathlon federation for information on the raid. "The Russian sports ministry intends to continue working actively to defend the rights of clean athletes, at the same time supporting the most strict measures in proven cases of breaches of anti-doping rules," the statement said.

The Russian Olympic Committee in a statement expressed "extreme concern at the events". Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russian television that diplomats in Italy and the Russian foreign ministry were trying to "clarify this situation".

"I can assure you that diplomats are working on this question and we hope that it will be possible to resolve it shortly," she said. The Russian Embassy in Rome said on Twitter that it had "contacted the Italian foreign ministry and the prime minister's office and demanded explanations."

Earlier the Russian consulate in Milan was checking the media reports and contacting police and had also sent a consulate staff member to help the athletes. Russia has been at the center of a long-running doping scandal that began with the 2015 revelation of long-term institutional doping involving senior Russian officials, secret agents, and trafficked urine vials.

In December, the World Anti-Doping Agency imposed a fresh four-year ban covering this year's Tokyo Olympics. Russia disputed the suspension, with the case due to be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia Gandhi appoints three as members to Advisory Council to UP Gen Secy

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday approved appointed three party functionaries as members of the Advisory Council to the general secretary of All India Congress Committee AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. The three Congress...

Cleaning Yamuna, ending water pollution priorities: Delhi environment minister

Cleaning the Yamuna and eradicating water pollution in Delhi in the next five years are the priorities of the Delhi government, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday. After these two, the Delhi government will also work on riverfr...

Trump visit: Arrive at Ahd airport 3 hrs ahead of departure

In view of US President Donald Trumps visit to Ahmedabad on February 24, authorities at the international airport here issued an advisory asking those catching flights on that day to arrive three hours ahead of the scheduled departure, and ...

PM Modi not to accompany US President during Taj Mahal visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not accompany the US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania during their visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on February 24, sources said.We have seen media reports regarding PM Modis presence in Agra in conn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020