Jayram crashes out in semifinals of Barcelona Masters badminton
Indian shuttler Ajay Jayram on Saturday crashed out of the men's singles semifinals of the Barcelona Spain Masters after suffering a straight-game loss to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn here. The unseeded India gave a tough fight in the opening game before surrendering 20-22 12-21 in the last-four clash of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.
With Jayram's defeat, India's campaign in the tournament came to an end. Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, seeded fifth, on Friday lost to third seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women's singles quarterfinals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Saina Nehwal
- Barcelona
- Kunlavut Vitidsarn
- Thailand
- Busanan Ongbamrungphan
