Jaguars exercise team options for WR Conley, S Wilson

The Jacksonville Jaguars exercised team options for fifth-year wide receiver Chris Conley and fourth-year safety Jarrod Wilson. Conley is now under contract through the 2020 season and Wilson is locked up through 2021, the team announced Friday. Terms were not disclosed.

Conley, 27, joined the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent before the 2019 season and set career highs in receptions (47) and receiving yards (775) in 16 games (14 starts). He equaled a personal best with five touchdown catches. A third-round pick by Kansas City in 2015, Conley has 151 catches for 2,013 yards and 11 touchdowns in 69 games (48 starts) with the Chiefs and Jaguars.

Wilson, 26, signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and has appeared in 63 game with 18 starts. He started all 16 games in 2019 and led the team in total snaps (1,186) and tackles (79), adding a pair of interceptions. Wilson was one of five players in the NFL to play 100 percent of their team's defensive snaps last season.

