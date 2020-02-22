CM gives Maha sports awards
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey on Saturday presented the state sports awards to the
winners at a glittering ceremony here. The Maharashtra government had announced the Shiv
Chhatrapati award for 44 sportspersons apart from a lifetime achievement award and awards to sportspersons in the adventure
category. "Thackeray presented the Shiv Chhatrapati Awards at
the Gateway of India for 2018-19. At the function, the medal winners of the Khelo India Youth Games were too felicitated,"
the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted. Among the award winners were Kabaddi player Rishank
Devadiga, wrestler Abhijit Katke and hockey player Akash Chikte.
State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Sports Minister Sunil Kedar and top officials from the sports
department were present. "This evening, I was present at the Gateway of India
to honour Maharashtra's sportspersons at the hands of Hon'ble CM Uddhav Thackeray ji," tweeted Aaditya.
"The Shiv Chhatrapati Puraskar (Award) ceremony had not been held for 3 years, sports was being ignored. Not
anymore," Aaditya said in another tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
