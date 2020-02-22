Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farah says he has 'suffered' from Salazar links

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 22:19 IST
Farah says he has 'suffered' from Salazar links

London, Feb 22 (AFP) Mo Farah says he has suffered "financially and emotionally" from his association with disgraced coach Alberto Salazar, who is banned from athletics for four years over doping violations. The American coach, who is appealing against his sanction at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, led the Nike Oregon Project, which included British distance runner Farah among its stable of athletes between 2011 and 2017.

It was shut down after Salazar's ban, imposed in October by the US Anti-Doping Agency. Four-time Olympic champion Farah, said in January he would have ended the relationship with Salazar much sooner had he known the coach was facing a ban.

But, speaking to The Times, Farah, who will bid for a third successive 10,000-metres Olympic title in Tokyo this year, has suggested some sponsors have turned their back on him due to headlines highlighting his Salazar links. He said: "If I wasn't Mo Farah and I saw Mo Farah and I'm seeing these headlines, I'd question... yeah, I'd ask the same questions.

"I don't want to go into any more detail but there's been a lot of stuff, financially and emotionally, where I have suffered a lot." Farah added that he was left stunned by Salazar's ban and that his decision to quit the Oregon Project in 2017 was not sparked by a tip-off.

"I didn't have a clue," said Farah adding that when news of the ban emerged, "for me it was like, wow, four years. I was thinking, 'Oh my God'. I know I never did anything. I know he was my coach. But to put up with this year after year, it's not you, it's the coach, but it's you it is aimed at, is quite frustrating. "If I had realised there was going to be a problem, I would have been out (sooner). But I was faced with someone who had helped me in my career, to get me where I was, and you have the right to talk to him and look him in the eye."

Prior to the sanction, Farah said the coach did his best to reassure him. "He said they are just allegations made by people with grudges and 'I promise you this will be proven'," Farah said. "At that point you don't want to think anything else, and you just want to carry on.

"He also hadn't been found guilty. And it wasn't just about me. As a single man I could have just said 'move'. But I had four kids, three at school, my wife's there, we'd bought a house. I'm not just going to say, 'There's been some allegations, we're going.'" Last week former UK Athletics chief Ed Warner said he tried to convince Farah to leave the coach in 2015 but the runner "was adamant he wanted to stay with Salazar." A BBC documentary will air on Monday that promises "fresh allegations" concerning Salazar.

Farah has never tested positive for any banned substance and is not accused of any wrongdoing. AFP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

14 recovered bullets are of foreign make: DGP

The 14 bullets recovered from Kulathupuzha area in the district are of foreign make, DGPLoknath Behera said here on Saturday. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the bulletsare of foreign make. The Anti-Terrorist Squad will probe th...

V-P Naidu felicitates three Padma awardees from Telangana

The Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday felicitated three Padma awardees from Telangana--badminton player PV Sindhu, innovative farmer Chintala Venkat Reddy and well known Sanskrit and Telugu poet Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam--at a fun...

Mobile phones seized from four Madhyamik examinees

Mobile phones were seized from four Madhyamik examinees on the fourth day of class 10board examinations on Saturday, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said.The students will not be allowed to sit for the remaining exams, the Boar...

Rapid changes should be based on logic, equitable justice: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the rapid changes happening in the third decade of the 21st century should be based on logic and equitable justice. Prime Minister Modi, who was addressing the International Judicial Conference ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020