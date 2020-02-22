Rugby-Pressure is off Scotland after Italy win, says Townsend

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend conceded that the pressure of needing to beat Italy took a toll on his side as they scrapped their way to a 17-0 Six Nations win in Rome on Saturday.

Townsend's side traveled to Italy on the back of narrow defeats to Ireland and England, while the omission of key playmaker Finn Russell for breaching team protocol has cast a shadow over the start of their campaign. The Scots ran in three tries through Stuart Hogg, Chris Harris, and Adam Hastings and stopped their hosts from registering a single point.

But Townsend accepted that their performance could have been better while insisting that the victory will allow Scotland to approach their final two games against France and Wales with clear minds. "Maybe we didn't play as fluently today, partly because of the way Italy was playing, but also maybe because we knew how important a game this was and how important a result was for us to now kick on in the championship," he told BBC Scotland.

"I'd now like to think we go into our last two games with any pressure on our shoulders lifted. "The performance wasn't perfect by any means but the defense was almost perfect when you have zero against you. The effort was huge and it was a tough game to play in."

Scotland captain Hogg lit up the game with a superb solo try, running more than half the length of the pitch to put his side in front in the first half, and putting the memory of costly errors against Ireland and England behind him. "It was world-class," said Townsend.

"He almost had another with a few similar line breaks in the second half. He's shown really good energy and good leadership through a tough time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.