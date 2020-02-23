Mavericks' Doncic sitting out, no showdown with Young

A highly anticipated showdown between young All-Stars Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks won't occur Saturday night after Doncic was ruled out for the game in Atlanta with soreness in his right ankle. Doncic also missed the other matchup between the teams in Dallas on Feb. 1 due to the ankle injury.

Doncic and Young were involved in a draft-day trade in June of 2019. The Hawks selected Doncic with the third overall pick and later traded him to the Mavericks, who had taken Young with the fifth choice. Doncic recently returned from a seven-game absence due to the injury. He played 34 minutes on Friday and recorded 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in Dallas' 122-106 road win over the Orlando Magic.

The second-year pro is averaging 29.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 8.6 assists. He turns 21 on Friday. Young ranks second in the NBA in scoring with a 30.1 average. He scored a career-best 50 points in Thursday's 129-124 home win over the Miami Heat.

Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis will also sit out. He recently returned from a knee injury. Porzingis is averaging 18.6 points and 9.1 rebounds. He had 24 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five blocked shots versus Orlando.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.