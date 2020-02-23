Packers retain K Crosby on 3-year deal

The Green Bay Packers agreed to a three-year contract with kicker Mason Crosby on Saturday, agent Mike McCartney announced on Twitter. Terms other than the length of the deal have not been announced, but multiple outlets reported the contract is worth $12.9 million, including $6 million in the first year and $3.5 million in the second. Crosby was set to become a free agent on March 18, absent a new deal.

Crosby, 35, has spent all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Packers, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2007 out of Colorado. He made 91.7 percent (22 of 24) of his field-goal attempts last season and missed just one extra point in 41 tries. It was a bounce-back campaign after Crosby struggled with field-goal kicks in 2017 (15 of 19) and 2018 (30 of 37).

The team stood by Crosby amid an especially poor start in 2018, which was capped by a Week 5 game at the Detroit Lions in which he missed four field-goal attempts and an extra point in an eight-point loss. Since that game, Crosby is 41 of 45 on field-goal tries and has missed just one PAT. Crosby leads the Packers comfortably in all-time scoring (1,575 points), field-goal attempts (406) and field-goal makes (329).

