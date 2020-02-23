Nets use balance to crush Hornets

Reserve Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot's 21 points and Caris LeVert's 17 points led eight players in double-figure scoring as the Brooklyn Nets tore through the host Charlotte Hornets in a 115-86 victory Saturday night. Garrett Temple (15 points), Taurean Prince (14), Joe Harris (12), Jarrett Allen (12), DeAndre Jordan (12) and Spencer Dinwiddle (10) also reached double digits.

Six different players drained at least one 3-point point basket for the Nets, who won three of four meetings with Charlotte this season. The Hornets were aiming to increase their winning streak to a season-high four games, but that didn't pan out.

PJ Washington posted 16 points, Malik Monk had 15 points, Cody Zeller had 14 with nine rebounds and Miles Bridges added 13 points for Charlotte. Terry Rozier had 10 points. The Nets opened an 80-59 lead by late in the third quarter.

The Nets were up 55-45 at halftime, cranking up 3-point attempts at an alarming rate. Twenty-six of their 42 shots from the field were from long range, making eight of them. By the end, the Nets had 17 baskets from 3-point range, taking 47 of their 87 shots from deep.

Only the eight players with double-digit totals scored for the Nets until Theo Pinson basket in the final couple of minutes in a game in his home state. Temple and Allen both pulled in 11 rebounds.

Brooklyn lost in overtime at Philadelphia two nights earlier coming out of the All-Star break, but it didn't leave anything to chance in this outing. Hornets guard Devonte' Graham, the team's leading scorer who was pointless in Thursday night's victory at Chicago, shot 0-for-6 from the field in the first half though he was 4-for-4 on free throws.

Graham, who scored 40 points in the most recent meeting with Brooklyn, finished 1-for-10 with six points. Again, Monk came off the bench to replenish some of the scoring. His nine first-half shots from the field were the most attempts on the team.

