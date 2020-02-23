Left Menu
Mayank hits fifty as India reach 78/2 in second innings at tea on Day 3

  • Wellington
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 09:22 IST
  • Created: 23-02-2020 09:21 IST
Mayank Agarwal (Photo/BCCI Twitter)

India were 78 for 2 in their second innings at tea on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand here on Sunday. Mayank Agarwal was batting on 52 as India piled up the runs in 32 overs.

Prithvi Shaw (14) and Cheteshwar Pujara (11) were the two Indian batsmen to be dismissed in the post lunch session. Trent Boult (2/17) picked up both the Indian wickets.

New Zealand were earlier bowled out for 348 in their first innings in reply to India's below-par 165. Resuming at the overnight score of 216 for 5, New Zealand added 132 runs in the morning session.

Skipper Kane Williamson top-scored for New Zealand with 89. Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of five for 68, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three wickets giving away 99 runs.

India still trail New Zealand by 105 runs with eight wickets in hand. Brief Score:

India: 165 all out & 78 for 2 (Mayank Agarwal 52 batting; Trent Boult 2/17). New Zealand: 348 all out in 100.2 overs (Kane Williamson 89, Ross Taylor 44, Kyle Jamieson 44; Ishant Sharma 5/68, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/99).

