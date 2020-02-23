Left Menu
Sixers G Simmons leaves game with back injury

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons was ruled out of Saturday's road game against the Milwaukee Bucks after aggravating a back injury midway into the first quarter. Simmons winced in pain after going up for a layup. He exited the contest and immediately retreated to the locker room. The Bucks went on to win 119-98.

The 23-year-old recorded 17 points and six rebounds in the All-Star Game before sitting out the 76ers' 112-104 overtime victory versus visiting Brooklyn on Thursday with a balky back. Simmons, who was the top overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, entered Saturday's game averaging 16.9 points, 8.3 assists, 7.9 rebounds and a league-best 2.2 steals this season.

