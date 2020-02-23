Sixers G Simmons scheduled to undergo MRI on back
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is scheduled to have an MRI on his aching back, which has prompted concern in the organization about the possibility of a more serious injury, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Simmons aggravated his back injury midway into the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. He was "emotional" after leaving the X-ray room in the Bucks' arena, and team officials are waiting for MRI results before determining next steps, Wojnarowski reported.
Simmons winced in pain after going up for a layup. He exited the contest and immediately retreated to the locker room. The Bucks went on to win 119-98. The 23-year-old recorded 17 points and six rebounds in the All-Star Game before sitting out the 76ers' 112-104 overtime victory versus visiting Brooklyn on Thursday with a balky back.
Simmons, who was the top overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, entered Saturday's game averaging 16.9 points, 8.3 assists, 7.9 rebounds and a league-best 2.2 steals this season.
