Goa to host Indian Super League final: Nita Ambani

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 13:33 IST
  • Created: 23-02-2020 13:30 IST
Nita Ambani (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Margao in Goa will host the final match of this season's Indian Super League on March 14, Football Sports Development Limited's founding chairperson Nita Ambani said on Sunday. The summit clash will be held at 7:30 pm on March 14 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda in Margao.

"Goa deserves to host the ISL final. There is no denying that Goa loves its football and we would like to bring the most crucial football event to the city for the people of Goa," Ambani said. The JLN stadium at Fatorda is the home venue of FC Goa, who have secured a berth in the AFC Champions League 2021 group stage by finishing on top of the league stage of the ISL.

"It has been such a joy to watch FC Goa this season. A fantastic team and the most consistent club in ISL over last six years. My heartiest congratulations to FC Goa's captain Mandar, their lead goal scorer Coro (Ferran Corominas) and entire squad, coaching staff and the management for winning the first-ever ISL League Shield," said Ambani. Goa had last hosted the ISL final in 2015 played between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa, with the home side losing 2-3 in a dramatic fashion, after leading 2-1 till 90 minutes.

The winner of this year's ISL final will be eligible to play the AFC Cup qualifiers. In case the ISL winner is same as the league stage winner (FC Goa), then the league strge runners-up will be awarded the AFC Cup qualifier berth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

