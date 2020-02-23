Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saurashtra pile on Andhra's agony, extend lead to 658

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ongole
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 18:47 IST
Saurashtra pile on Andhra's agony, extend lead to 658

Saurashtra batted Andhra out of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal by extending their overall lead to a mammoth 658 runs here on Sunday. By stumps on the fourth day, Saurashtra had made 375 for nine in their second innings.

Resuming on overnight 93 for 2, the visiting team piled on the runs on a rather dull day with three batsmen making half-centuries, to ensure they are almost through to the semifinals. Last year's runner-up Saurashtra had made 419 in the first innings before bundling out Andhra for 136 and chose not to enforce follow-on.

With the track not offering much assistance it was a toil for the Andhra attack which missed the services of injured pacer Y Prithvi Raj. Perak Mankad, who made 85 in the first innings, hit 80 in their second innings and in the company of left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (60), frustrated the Andhra bowlers.

After Barot and Vishvarajsinh Jadeja (35 batting) resumed in the morning, Andhra had some early success when the latter fell leg-before to Smd Rafi after adding 11 runs to his score. Barot looked good for more before being bowled by Rafi for 54.

It was then the turn of Mankad and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to trouble the Andhra bowlers and put the game beyond their reach. Part-time bowler Jyothi Sai Krishna (4/47) and Rafi (3/92) were rewarded for their hard work.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 419 all out in 146.5 overs (Chirag Jani 121, Perak Mankad 80, Vishvarajsingh Jadeja 73, Sheldon Jackson 50; Prithvi Raj Yarra 3/51, K V Sasikanth 3/149) and 375 for 9 in 123 overs (Perak Mankad 85, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 60, Avi Barot 54, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja 46; Jyothi Sai Krishna 4/47, Smd Rafi 3/92) vs Andhra 136 all out in 78.2 overs (C R Gnaneshwar 43, Ricky Bhui 28, K S Bharat 26; Jaydev Unadkat 4/42, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 3/27).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Jain University swimmers, GNDU fencers do star turn

A four-gold medal haul at the swimming pool helped Jain University, Bengaluru, take early lead in the inaugural Khelo India University Games here on Sunday. Guru Nanak Dev Universitys Amritsar fencing squad claimed three gold to be on the s...

Police personnel should be pro-active and people oriented: VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday advised police personnel to be pro-active and peopleoriented with smart policing. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 20th All Indiapolice band competitionat the Railway Sports Complex at nearby...

EXCLUSIVE-If Lebanon needs financial aid, France will be there, finmin says

France is ready to support Lebanon financially -- bilaterally or multilaterally -- its finance minister said on Sunday, warning against mixing economic recovery in the small Mediterranean state with U.S.-led efforts to counter Iran in the r...

Trump calls for probe into leak of intelligence on Russian election interference

President Donald Trump on Sunday called for an investigation into an apparent leak of classified intelligence from a briefing for lawmakers on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, setting his sights on a leading Demo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020