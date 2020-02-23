REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP NHL roundup: Ovechkin scores 700th goal but Devils beat Caps

Alex Ovechkin became the eighth NHL player to reach 700 goals, but the milestone was not enough as Damon Severson scored with 1:59 remaining to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 victory over the visiting Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon. BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-FURY

Fury annihilates Wilder in heavyweight title rematch Britain’s Tyson Fury delivered a dominant performance in his heavyweight championship bout with Deontay Wilder on Saturday, overwhelming his opponent to earn a seventh round TKO victory in Las Vegas.

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP NBA roundup: Heat honor Wade, crush Cavs

Hot-shooting Miami produced its best half in franchise history and romped over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 124-105 on a Saturday night when the Heat retired the jersey of iconic guard Dwyane Wade. TENNIS-DELRAY

Nishioka rallies to upset Humbert in Florida semi-final Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka fought back from a sluggish start to overpower sixth-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert in a rain-interrupted semi-final at the Delray Beach Open in Florida on Saturday.

UPCOMING SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-NOR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City

23 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-SAS/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Sassuolo Atalanta, chasing a Champions League place, host Sassuolo in a Serie A match. We will also include details of the other afternoon matches.

23 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WAT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Watford Manchester United face Watford in the Premier League.

23 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-CHE/

Soccer - WSL leaders Manchester City take on second-placed Chelsea It's first against second as FA Women's Super League leaders Manchester City host second-placed Chelsea. City lead Chelsea by one point, but the visitors have a game in hand. We will also wrap up the action from the rest of the day's games.

23 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Everton 23 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM.LEC/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Lecce

AS Rome host Lecce in a Serie A match 23 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-GET-SEV/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Getafe v Sevilla

Getafe face Sevilla in La Liga 23 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

POSTPONED - SOCCER-ITALY-INT-SAM/REPORT (PIX) POSTPONED Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Sampdoria

Inter Milan host Sampdoria in a Serie A match. 23 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-VIL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v VIllarreal

Atletico Madrid host Villarreal in La Liga 23 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-BOR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Bordeaux

Leaders Paris St Germain face Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1 23 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 24 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 24 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-FCB/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Napoli news conference & training

Napoli prepare for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 match against Barcelona. 24 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga 24 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-IRL/ (PIX)

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Ireland 23 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-MEXICOCITY/ (TV)

Golf - Thomas leads into final round of WGC-Mexico Championship American Justin Thomas takes a one-stroke lead into the final round of the World Golf Championships event at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

23 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-DELRAY/ Tennis - Nishioka rallies to upset Humbert in Florida

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka fought back from a sluggish start to overpower sixth seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert in a rain-interrupted semi-final at the Delray Beach Open in Florida on Saturday. 23 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

CYCLING CYCLING-UAE/

Cycling - UAE Tour Stage two of the UAE Tour is a 203-kilometre ride from Palm Jumeirah to Hatta Dam.

24 Feb CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/ (PIX) Cricket-New Zealand v India first test

The first test between New Zealand and India starts in Wellington on Feb. 21. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit. 24 Feb

CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/ Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup

Australia v Sri Lanka and India v Bangladesh in Perth 24 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

