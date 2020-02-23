Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Manchester City and Chelsea share spoils in 3-3 WSL thriller

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 21:54 IST
Soccer-Manchester City and Chelsea share spoils in 3-3 WSL thriller

Leaders Manchester City and second-placed Chelsea shared the spoils in a pulsating 3-3 draw in an FA Women's Super League clash on Sunday that saw spectacular goals from six different scorers. City stay top of the table with 40 points after 16 games, while Chelsea maintained their unbeaten record in the league and remain a point behind with a game in hand over their title rivals.

Ellen White gave City the lead in the 22nd minute with a close-range effort but midfielder So-Yun Ji put Chelsea level six minutes before the break with a deflected shot from distance. Georgia Stanway put City back in front with a superb breakaway goal on the hour mark but again Chelsea came back as keeper Ellie Roebuck could not keep out Magdalena Eriksson's close-range header eight minutes later.

Stanway then had a penalty saved before Beth England's long-distance pile-driver put Chelsea ahead for the first time. This time it was City who dug deep to level as Hemp held off Maren Mjelde to score the final goal of a thrilling game and secure a valuable point. At the other end of the table, Ebony Salmon's goal 15 minutes from time gave Bristol City a 1-0 away win over Birmingham City and moved them up to tenth in the table, while Manchester United scored an impressive 3-2 win away to Everton.

A Rianna Dean penalty gave Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, who had Lea Le Garrec sent off in the first half for two yellow cards. Eighth-placed West Ham face bottom side Liverpool in Sunday's late kickoff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA flex board falls on dais at Chidambaram event

A huge flex board came crashing down on a dais at an auditorium while Congress leader PChidambaram was addressing an anti-CAA meet here on Sunday. The board was hanging just behind those seated on thedais. Fortunately, no one was injured.Th...

Maha BJP chief will need 12 years to do PhD on me: Pawar

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil will need at least 12 years to do a PhD onme, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said here on Sunday. The veteran politician was interacting with collegeyouths at a function organised by the Nationalist Congr...

UPDATE 1-Rugby-England overpower Ireland to reignite Six Nations hopes

England roared back into the Six Nations mix with another comprehensive demolition of Ireland on Sunday as tries by George Ford, Elliot Daly and Luke Cowan-Dickie helped them to a 24-12 Twickenham victory in their best performance of the ye...

Trump Agra visit: Ticket counters at Taj to close at 11:30 am on Monday

Hours before the visit of US President Donald Trump to Agra on Monday, the entry to the Taj Mahal will be closed to visitors in view of high security arrangements, top officials said on Sunday. According to Agra DM Prabhu N Singh, Trump is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020