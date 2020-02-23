Report: Raiders to hold June mini-camp in Vegas

The Raiders will hold their first on-field event in Las Vegas in June, coach Jon Gruden said. Gruden told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Saturday night that the team's mandatory mini-camp on June 14-16 will take place in the area. He didn't specify whether it would be held somewhere in Las Vegas or at the team's practice facility in suburban Henderson.

"If we can let everyone in, we will," Gruden said during an interview before the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury fight at MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas. He and Raiders owner Mark Davis sat together ringside. The Raiders played their last game in Oakland, Calif., in December and are scheduled to play at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2020. They are expected to start training camp this summer in Napa, Calif., but could finish it in Henderson, the Review-Journal reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.