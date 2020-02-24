India lose opening Test by 10 wickets, New Zealand go 1-0 ahead

New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets in the opening Test, finishing the game with one full day and a half to spare for a 1-0 lead in the two-match series here on Monday. New Zealand knocked off the required nine runs in 1.4 overs.

Resuming on overnight 144 for four in their second innings, India lost the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari for the addition of only four runs to put the Kiwis on top. The fall of Ravichandran Ashwin, trapped by Tim Southee, left the visitors reeling at 162 for seven, still trailing by 21 runs on a Basin Reverse pitch where the Indian batsmen were severely tested by Trent Boult and company.

Returning from an injury he had sustained during last year's Boxing Day Test against Australia, Boult finished with figures of 4/39, while his pace partner Southee picked up 5 wickets for 61 runs. Opting to field after winning the toss, New Zealand bowled out India for 165 in their first innings and then, riding skipper Kane Williamson's 89 and useful knocks by Colin de Grandhomme and debutant Kyle Jamieson, made 348 for a big lead of 183 runs.

Brief scores: India 165 all out & 191 all out in 81 overs (Mayank Agarwal 58; Trent Boult 4/39, Tim Southee 5/61). New Zealand: 348 all out in 100.2 overs and nine for no loss in 1.4 overs.

