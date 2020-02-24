Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sevilla boost top four hopes with thumping win over Getafe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 07:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 07:52 IST
Sevilla boost top four hopes with thumping win over Getafe
Image Credit: Twitter (@SevillaFC_ENG)

Sevilla delivered a huge boost to their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League by winning 3-0 away at top-four rivals Getafe, for their first victory in six matches. A poor run of form had threatened to kill Sevilla's chances of securing a place in Europe's premier tournament but they dismantled usually solid Getafe with goals from Lucas Ocampos, Fernando Reges and Jules Kounde.

Victory means Sevilla move up to third in La Liga, one point above Getafe and three ahead of Real Sociedad in fifth, although la Real have a game in hand. Getafe might still have been feeling the effects of their superb 2-0 win over Ajax on Thursday in the Europa League as Jose Bordalas' side lacked the defensive discipline that has thrust them into the mix again for a Champions League spot.

Sevilla, meanwhile, were arguably the favorites to finish fourth at the start of the season and former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui will have been relieved to return to winning ways, just as the pressure on him was beginning to mount. This was only their second victory in La Liga since the start of the year.

Ocampos scored Sevilla's opener two minutes before half-time, teed up by Sergio Reguilon after Getafe's Djene Dakonam slipped. Getafe pushed for an equalizer but were undone by two goals in eight minutes shortly after the hour as Fernando Reges bundled in Luuk de Jong's smart header to the back post before David Soria failed to prevent Jules Kounde's shot creeping inside the far post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Neymar sent off as PSG beat Bordeaux in seven-goal thriller

Paris, Feb 24 AFP Edinson Cavani scored his 200th Paris Saint-Germain goal and Marquinhos netted twice as the Ligue 1 leaders bounced back from their Champions League defeat by Borussia Dortmund to beat Bordeaux 4-3, but their victory was m...

Lazio on Juve's heels, Roma back winning in Serie A amid coronavirus lockdown

Lazio kept their bid for a first Serie A title in 20 years on track as they stayed one point behind leaders Juventus with a 3-2 win at Genoa, but four Serie A matches were postponed amid growing coronavirus fears in northern Italy. Reigning...

FOREX-Virus spread beyond China drives investors to dollars

Asian currencies slid on Monday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China drove fears of a pandemic and sent investors flocking to gold and the dollar for safety.Italy, South Korea and Iran posted sharp rises in infections over t...

Capitals trade for 36-year-old Kovalchuk

The Washington Capitals added offensive depth Sunday, trading for veteran forward Ilya Kovalchuk in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Capitals announced the acquisition of Kovalchuk, who joins his third team of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020