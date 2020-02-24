Left Menu
Blues stifle Wild to extend winning streak

  • Updated: 24-02-2020 08:58 IST
Oskar Sundqvist scored a goal and set up another as the visiting St. Louis Blues defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Sunday night. Jordan Kyrou, Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Western Conference-leading Blues, who have allowed just two goals during a four-game winning streak.

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington made 32 saves to win this third consecutive start. Marcus Foligno scored a goal and Devan Dubnyk stopped 22 of 26 shots for the Wild, who were dealt just their fifth regulation loss in the last 13 games.

The Blues struck first at the 11:03 mark of the first period. Defenseman Marco Scandella came down the middle and fired a shot off the rush, before Kyrou converted on the rebound with a sharp-angle shot from the right side. Schenn made it 2-0 less than four minutes later, beating Dubynk from the right circle. Jaden Schwartz stole the puck inside the blue line and fed Schenn for his walk-in goal.

Foligno scored just 1:43 after the first intermission to cut the Wild deficit to 2-1. Jordan Greenway freed the puck off the end boards and Foligno chipped it over Binnington at the right post with a second effort. The goal, Foligno's first in 15 games, ended Binnington's shutout string at 143:01 spanning back to Feb. 16 in Nashville.

Sundqvist pushed the lead to 3-1 with an unassisted goal midway through the second period. He stole the puck on the forecheck and stepped out to the front of the net to score from point-blank range. Barbashev scored a shorthanded goal at 5:04 of the third period to make it 4-1. He worked a give-and-go play with Sundqvist to effectively seal the victory.

Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo returned from a one-game absence due to illness, but Tyler Bozak (lower-body injury) missed his second straight game. Wild forward Luke Kunin and defenseman Carson Soucy each missed the game after coming away with upper-body injuries Friday.

