Development News Edition

Felix will be the player that everyone wants to see: Koke

Atletico Madrid captain Koke said that Joao Felix will be the player that everyone wants to see if he listens to his teammates.

Felix will be the player that everyone wants to see: Koke
Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix. Image Credit: ANI

Atletico Madrid captain Koke said that Joao Felix will be the player that everyone wants to see if he listens to his teammates. "Everyone can see what is expected of Joao, he's a young boy and he has lots of room for improvement. Many great players have had to adapt to Atletico and it's not easy, he's young," Goal.com quoted Koke as saying.

"If he listens to the boss and his team-mates, he will be the player that everyone wants to see. He's not been lucky with injuries, but I'm sure that, in the future, we'll see the Joao we want to see," he added. Atletico Madrid registered a 3-1 win over Villarreal in La Liga on Monday. Angel Correa, Koke and Felix all scored one goal each in the match to help their club dominate Villarreal.

The club currently hold the third spot in the La Liga table with 43 points. The table is topped by Barcelona (55) followed by Real Madrid (53). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

