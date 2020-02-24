Theodore nets winner in OT as Knights top Ducks

Shea Theodore scored the winning goal with 1:10 remaining in overtime and William Karlsson had a hat trick as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights won their sixth consecutive game, 6-5, over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. Theodore finished a three-on-two rush with a wrist shot from the dot in the right circle that beat Ducks goaltender John Gibson on his blocker side for his ninth goal of the season.

Trailing 5-3, Anaheim had pulled Gibson for an extra attacker with 3:15 remaining and Adam Henrique responded with two goals in the span of 1:42 to tie it, both on rebounds around the net, to force overtime. Karlsson snapped a 20-game goalless drought with his third career hat trick. Mark Stone finished with four assists, newcomer Alec Martinez had a goal and an assist and Patrick Brown also scored a goal for Vegas, which has the longest active winning streak in the NHL. Max Pacioretty added two assists and Malcolm Subban finished with 25 saves.

Henrique and Nick Ritchie each had two goals and two assists as Devin Shore also scored for Anaheim, which lost its fourth straight game, all in regulation. Gibson stopped 22 of 28 shots. Vegas took a 1-0 lead at the 12:49 mark of the first period. Brown, called up from earlier Sunday from Chicago of the American Hockey League, put in a rebound of a Gage Quinney shot for his first goal of the season and second of his NHL career. It was also the first NHL point in his second career game for Quinney, the first Nevada-born and Las Vegas-born player to play in the NHL.

Shore tied it with just 1.4 seconds left in the period when he redirected Brendan Guhle's shot from the left point past Subban for his fourth goal of the season. Anaheim took a 2-1 lead midway through the second period when Ritchie stole the puck from Theodore on the left side of the net and slammed it through Subban's pads.

But Vegas rebounded to take a 3-2 lead later in the period on goals by Martinez and Karlsson, both off setups by Stone and Pacioretty. The Ducks tied it 21 seconds into the third period on Ritchie's second goal of the night and eighth of the season. Karlsson gave the Golden Knights a 4-3 lead six minutes later when he fired a wrist shot from the dot in the left circle under Gibson's left arm and then completed the hat trick at the 11:05 mark with his 13th goal of the season, roofing a backhand shot over Gibson's left shoulder.

