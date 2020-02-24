Sports News Roundup: Zamboni driver gets his own Hurricanes' shirt; Minnesota ace Jose Berrios made his spring debut and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tsitsipas sinks Auger-Aliassime to win Marseille title again

Defending champion and second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-4 on Sunday to win the Marseille Open for the second time in a row. The victory made Tsitsipas the first man to win back-to-back trophies at the tournament since Sweden's Thomas Enqvist in 1997-98.

Zamboni driver gets his own Hurricanes' shirt

David Ayres had never played in a National Hockey League game until Saturday, but the Carolina Hurricanes are now selling shirts to honor the Zamboni driver after he performed heroics in a 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Hurricanes team shop is selling an Ayres number 90 t-shirt in honor of the 42-year-old who stepped in as an emergency goaltender after Carolina's two netminders were injured in the win over Toronto.

Opelka fires 27 aces in beating Nishioka in Florida

Towering American Reilly Opelka beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in three sets to win his second career ATP Tour title at the Delray Beach Open in Florida on Sunday. The fourth-seeded Opelka clinched victory in style, pounding his 27th ace of the match down the centerline for a 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 triumph.

Reed outlasts DeChambeau for one-shot win at WGC-Mexico Championship

Patrick Reed displayed typically steely resolve and an assured putting touch, outlasting fellow American Bryson DeChambeau for a one-stroke victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday. Reed took the lead with a tap-in birdie at the 16th hole and went further ahead with another birdie on the 17th at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

ATP roundup: Tsitsipas goes back-to-back in Marseilles

Reed blocks out the noise to win WGC-Mexico Championship

Patrick Reed's week began on a sour note with Brooks Koepka stoking the embers of a cheating allegation against him but the Texan ended it in a blaze of glory with victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday. Reed may never be able to fully restore his reputation after video images showed him improving his lie in a sandy waste area at the World Challenge in December but he has proved in Mexico that he can roll with the punches and rise to the challenge

Astros, Red Sox, Major League Baseball urge dismissal of the sign-stealing lawsuit

The Houston Astros, the Boston Red Sox, and Major League Baseball asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit by DraftKings participants who said the teams' electronic sign-stealing distorted fantasy baseball contests they wagered on. In filings with the Manhattan federal court on Friday night, the defendants said courts have repeatedly dismissed legal claims by disgruntled sports fans who said they were harmed by rules violations.

Spring training roundup: Twins' Berrios impresses

Minnesota ace Jose Berrios made his spring debut by striking out four and walking none in two scoreless innings in a 5-5 tie with the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Fort Myers, Fla. Berrios went 14-8 last season with a 3.68 ERA to help the Twins capture their first American League Central title since 2010.

Hovland sinks long putt for first PGA Tour victory

Viktor Hovland became the first Norwegian to win on the PGA Tour when he rammed home a 25-foot birdie at the final hole for a one-shot triumph at the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday. Hovland, who won the 2018 U.S. Amateur Championship and was making just his 17th start on the Tour, reacted with glee when his putt crashed into the back of the cup at considerable speed and dropped in at Coco Beach in the Rio Grande.

Fury says 'Let's go A.J.' though Wilder first has rematch option

Tyson Fury says he expects Deontay Wilder to take up the option of a rematch of their heavyweight championship bout but is ready for fellow Briton Anthony Joshua if the American declines. Speaking after his seventh-round TKO victory over Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday, Fury sounded happy to take on either man.

