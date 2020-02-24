Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hardik to play in D Y Patil T20 tournamemt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Navimumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 14:37 IST
Hardik to play in D Y Patil T20 tournamemt

Fit-again India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to play in the D Y Patil T20 tournament, which began here on Monday. Hardik suffered a bad lower back injury five months ago and underwent a surgery in London.

The 26-year-old all-rounder, who hasn't played international cricket since then, has been recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. "The Reliance 1 (team) would be represented by players like Hardik Pandya, Bhuvaneshvar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan," said Dr Vijay Patil, President, D Y Patil Sports Academy and also the President of Mumbai Cricket Association at a press briefing here.

Dhawan and Bhuvaneshvar are also on their road to recovery after sustaining injuries. Bhuvaneshvar underwent a hernia operation, while Dhawan suffered a shoulder injury during the ODI series against Australia at home last month.

A total of 16 teams will vie for the trophy with the final set to be held on March 6. As per the organisers, the Reliance 1 team will also have Anmolpreet Singh.

India players Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and domestic stalwarts like Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi and Divyaansh Saxena, who represented U-19 India in the World Cup, are part of the BPCL team. Dinesh Karthik, Mandeep Singh Rahul Tewatia, Varun Chakravorthy and young Maharashtra batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad will represent D Y Patil A team.

Another youngster Kamlesh Nagarkoti, pacer Varun Aaron and Manan Vohra would turn up for D Y Patil B team. Other teams in fray are CAG, Income Tax, IOC, Bank of Baroda and RBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Realme X50 Pro 5G launched in India: Price, Specs and availability

HIGHLIGHT90Hz Super AMOLED screenSnapdragon 865 5GSix Cameras with 20x Zoom65W SuperDart ChargeStarting at Rs 37,999The Realme X50 Pro 5G has been officially launched in India today. Touted as Indias first 5G Smartphone, the device features...

Delhi HC to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging summon in defamation case on Feb 28

The Delhi High Court on Monday said that it will hear on February 28, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals plea challenging a trial court order issuing summons against him in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Rajiv Babbar. Kejriwal has...

LvYue's rise in India - A Great Achievement of the Group's Globalization Strategy

BEIJING, Feb. 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- LvYues first BeU Hotel has gotten positive feedback, with the average OCC Occupancy of the hotel reaching over 80 since its opening on September 2019. There are several BeU hotels in the process of reno...

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Real Madrid suffered a double blow in their preparations for big matches against Manchester City and Barcelona, while Athletic Bilbaos woeful league form continues and Atletico Madrid look a rejuvenated side. Here are the talking points fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020