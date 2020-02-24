Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's T20I World Cup: Poonam Yadav shines as India defeat Bangladesh by 18 runs

Poonam Yadav shone bright as India secured an 18-run victory over Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Women's T20I World Cup here at the WACA on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Perth
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 20:19 IST
Women's T20I World Cup: Poonam Yadav shines as India defeat Bangladesh by 18 runs
India secured 18 runs victory over Bangladesh in ICC Women's T20I World Cup (T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Poonam Yadav shone bright as India secured an 18-run victory over Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Women's T20I World Cup here at the WACA on Monday. Yadav took three wickets and gave away just 18 runs in four overs. This was the Indian team's second consecutive victory. Earlier on Friday, Team India defeated defending champions Australia by 17 runs.

Chasing 143, Bangladesh did not start well as Shamima Sultana got out after scoring 3 runs. Murshida Khatun and Sanjida Islam then put on 39 runs for the second wicket. Arundhati Reddy dismissed well-settled Khatun (30) in the 8th over, reducing the side to 44-2. In 11th over, Poonam Yadav removed Isman (10) and in next over Reddy dismissed Fargana Hoque (0).

Nigar Sultana and Fahim Khatun built a short partnership of 28 runs and kept the chase alive. However, Poonam Yadav broke the partnership and dismissed Khatun in the 16th over. Sultana too was dismissed in the next over. In last over Bangladesh required 22 runs but only managed to score three runs handing 18 runs victory to India.

Earlier after being put to bat, India lost opener Taniya Bhatia in the second over of the game. However, Shafali Verma dominated Bangladesh bowlers and smashed the balls out of the park. Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues continued to score runs at a quick pace as side crossed 50 runs mark in 6th over. Verma's brilliant innings of 39 runs off 17 balls came to end after she was caught on mid-off.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur then joined Rodrigues at the crease and the duo partnered for 25 runs. Panna Ghosh dismissed Kaur in the 10th over, reducing the side to 78-3. Rodrigues got run out in 14th over after scoring 34 runs off 37 balls. India were reduced to 113/6 after Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma got out in quick succession. Veda Krishnamurthy and Shikha Pandey took the side to 142 in 20 overs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Kobe Bryant memorial expected to draw thousands to LA's Staple Center

Thousands of Kobe Bryant fans will gather in Los Angeles on Monday to pay homage to the late NBA star and his daughter Gianna, nearly a month after their deaths in a helicopter crash sent shockwaves through the world of sports and beyond.Bi...

Trembling Mars gives up more seismic secrets

Paris, Feb 24 AFP Mars is a constantly tremoring living body, researchers said Monday as they unveiled measurements of seismic activity on the red planet showing similar tremble rates to Earth or the Moon. For 15 months NASAs InSight robot ...

USD 5 trillion economy too idealistic: Niti Aayog committee official

The governments target of achieving a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 sounds too idealistic, a Niti Aayog committee official said on Monday. The target has been so set to raise the bar of Indias economic performance, she said.For now, the...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Fears grew on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak in China will grow into a pandemic with disruptive and deadly consequences for countries around the world, after sharp rises in infections in South Korea, Italy, and Iran. The virus has kil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020