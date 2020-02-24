Women's T20I World Cup: Poonam Yadav shines as India defeat Bangladesh by 18 runs

Poonam Yadav shone bright as India secured an 18-run victory over Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Women's T20I World Cup here at the WACA on Monday. Yadav took three wickets and gave away just 18 runs in four overs. This was the Indian team's second consecutive victory. Earlier on Friday, Team India defeated defending champions Australia by 17 runs.

Chasing 143, Bangladesh did not start well as Shamima Sultana got out after scoring 3 runs. Murshida Khatun and Sanjida Islam then put on 39 runs for the second wicket. Arundhati Reddy dismissed well-settled Khatun (30) in the 8th over, reducing the side to 44-2. In 11th over, Poonam Yadav removed Isman (10) and in next over Reddy dismissed Fargana Hoque (0).

Nigar Sultana and Fahim Khatun built a short partnership of 28 runs and kept the chase alive. However, Poonam Yadav broke the partnership and dismissed Khatun in the 16th over. Sultana too was dismissed in the next over. In last over Bangladesh required 22 runs but only managed to score three runs handing 18 runs victory to India.

Earlier after being put to bat, India lost opener Taniya Bhatia in the second over of the game. However, Shafali Verma dominated Bangladesh bowlers and smashed the balls out of the park. Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues continued to score runs at a quick pace as side crossed 50 runs mark in 6th over. Verma's brilliant innings of 39 runs off 17 balls came to end after she was caught on mid-off.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur then joined Rodrigues at the crease and the duo partnered for 25 runs. Panna Ghosh dismissed Kaur in the 10th over, reducing the side to 78-3. Rodrigues got run out in 14th over after scoring 34 runs off 37 balls. India were reduced to 113/6 after Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma got out in quick succession. Veda Krishnamurthy and Shikha Pandey took the side to 142 in 20 overs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

