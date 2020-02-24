Easiest wicket to score double hundred, says Mushfiqur Raheem

After scoring his third double century in the Test cricket, Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Raheem on Monday said it was the easiest wicket to amass the double ton. "This double-hundred was on the easiest wicket. They didn't have much threat in their bowling attack. There was no reverse swing or any outrageous spin by a mystery bowler. I think this was an easier innings compared to the other two," ESPNcricinfo quoted Rahim as saying.

Rahim played an unbeaten knock of 203 runs for the hosts in the first innings against Zimbabwe in the one-off Test. His innings was studded with 28 boundaries and guided the side to post 560/6d. "It is difficult to play on a rank turner. I think Bangladesh is the only team where the batsmen face tough conditions in overseas matches, as well as at home when they have to play on rank turners. It gets hard to make big scores," Rahim said.

Rahim also became the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in the Test cricket. He surpassed the record of Tamim Iqbal. He has scored 4,413 runs so far in 70 Test matches while Iqbal has 4,405 runs in 60 matches to his credit. The 32-year-old batsman said he likes these types of wickets as the conditions were favouring the batters and they wanted to make the most of it.

"This time we got a good wicket, so we wanted to make the most of it. In future, it may be a different wicket depending on the opposition, but as a batsman, I prefer this type of wicket," he said. Bangladesh are leading with 286 runs and need eight more wickets to win the match. Zimbabwe finished day three at 9/2 with Brendan Taylor and Kavin Kasuza at the crease on eight and one runs respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.