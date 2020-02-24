Seahawks add Wolf, Highsmith to personnel department

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider added Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith to his personnel department on Monday. They will serve as draft consultants for the next three months with an opportunity for long-term employment, NFL Network reported.

Wolf and Highsmith share a scouting background that stems from the Ron Wolf scouting tree with the Green Bay Packers. Eliot Wolf is Ron Wolf's son. Both Eliot Wolf and Highsmith were hired by John Dorsey to join the Cleveland Browns prior to last season. When Dorsey was fired in another housecleaning in Cleveland, Wolf and Highsmith were not retained by new general manager Andrew Berry.

Wolf worked alongside Schneider from 2002-09 in Green Bay. Schneider moved to Seattle as general manager and Wolf moved up in the Packers' personnel department, and Highsmith was hired in 2012.

