Canadiens trade F Thompson to Flyers for draft pick

The Montreal Canadiens traded forward Nate Thompson to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday for a fifth-round draft pick in 2021. Thompson, 35, has four goals and 10 assists in 63 games this season. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The Flyers are Thompson's eighth NHL team in 13 seasons, following stints with the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings, and Montreal. He has 155 points (62 goals, 93 assists) in 760 games since making his NHL debut with Boston in October 2006.

