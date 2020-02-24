Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Juggling Jaguares look to keep travel trouble at bay

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:36 IST
Rugby-Juggling Jaguares look to keep travel trouble at bay

Argentine rugby may benefit vastly as the Jaguares compete in Super Rugby but managing the team's exacting travel to Australia, New Zealand and South Africa requires precision planning to avoid fatigue and keep players competitive.

"For us, it's a bigger picture because we are the team that has to travel the most in the competition," explained coach Gonzalo Quesada, who took the Argentine side to the final for the first time last year in his first season in charge. "Our squad also has a lot of international players, who after the Super Rugby competition keep on playing rugby, making for a very long year."

That means a constant assessment of player fitness and constant rotation of the line-up. The Jaguares, who have lost 10 key players from last season's squad, began the new Super Rugby season with three home games before flying last weekend to South Africa (a trip of some 10,500km via Sao Paulo) for their next three.

They will then return home for two more matches before a bye weekend. "It's a series of eight games in a row. It's tough for us trying to keep consistency in our selection. We look to choose the freshest players we can and we might not always get the team composition right," said Quesada.

Often it means a weakening of the line-up, but it is a formula Quesada says works best for the Jaguares and there is the advantage of allowing extra opportunities for fringe players. "We always need to have the right balance in the team but it does create super, healthy competition between the players for places in the team. No-one has a permanent jersey number tattooed on his back.

"Our short-term goals are the results but we also want to play good rugby and have as many young players as we can move up to this level and give ourselves more choice in the future,” added Quesada, who played flyhalf for Argentina and spent a decade coaching in France. REFINING

The Jaguares, who joined Super Rugby in 2016, will later in the season spend a month playing in Australia, New Zealand and in Singapore against the Sunwolves, before flying home via London. Last year, they travelled some 90,000km, cleverly refining the art of ensuring travel-weary players were at their best for a exacting challenge.

"I'm not sure we will be able to do the same this year but for now we'll take it slowly and see," Quesada added. (Editing by Ian Chadband)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Harvey Weinstein in custody until sentencing March 11.

Harvey Weinstein in custody until sentencing March 11. ...

BJP MLA takes on Hry Sports Minister over lack of facilities in stadium

Haryana BJP MLA Nirmal Rani on Monday pointed to lack of facilities in a sports stadium in her constituency, saying merely putting up four walls was not enough, causing embarrassment to her party which is part of the ruling coalition in the...

Rangers: Kreider re-signed, two hurt in car crash

New York Rangers president John Davidson announced Monday that forward Chris Kreiders contract had been extended and that two players were injured in a car accident. Kreider, 28, was in the final season of a four-year contract and would hav...

UPDATE 2-Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's trial

Here are key moments from the trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted on Monday of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping onetime aspiring actress Jessica Mann. The sentencing heari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020