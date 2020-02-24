UPDATE 1-Thousands turn out for Kobe Bryant memorial at LA's Staples Center

Thousands of Kobe Bryant fans gathered in Los Angeles on Monday to pay homage to the late NBA star and his daughter Gianna, nearly a month after their deaths in a helicopter crash sent shockwaves through the world of sports and beyond. Billed as a "Celebration of Life," the memorial at the Staples Center, Bryant's home arena during most of his storied 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers, follows a series of remembrances, including a private family funeral earlier this month.

With many clad in Bryant's purple and gold Lakers jersey, fans who were able to obtain one of the event's highly sought-after tickets streamed into the arena for the chance to say goodbye, while others waited outside. "I have been a Kobe fan for a long, long time. It is so sad, especially with the children. But it has really brought the city together," said Bubacar Drammeh, who stood outside the venue and planned to watch the memorial on TV.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter were among nine people killed in the accident while en route to a youth basketball tournament at which Kobe was planning to coach his daughter and her teammates. Bryant, a transcendent star who joined the National Basketball Association at age 18 straight out of high school, was a five-time NBA champion and fourth-highest scorer in league history with 33,643 points.

The Lakers, where he spent his entire career, retired both of his jersey numbers - 8 and 24, which hang from the arena's rafters. Tributes to Bryant have appeared across the city, with his numbers displayed on the Santa Monica Pier Ferris wheel, city buses bearing "RIP Kobe" signs and purple and gold lights added to the pylons at LAX airport.

"Kobe was like a brother to all of us, he was family and this means a lot," said Henry Martinez, 37, from Los Angeles. "Even though I didn't get in and the tickets are tight, I'm still going to come out here and show my respects to Kobe Bryant." During the annual NBA All-Star weekend three weeks after his death, Bryant was named a Basketball Hall of Fame finalist, and the NBA announced its All-Star Game Most Valuable Player honor would be permanently named for the late superstar.

While details about the memorial were scarce, images on social media showed fans gathering hours before it began, with the hashtag #KobeFarewell trending on Twitter in the United States, as fans, former teammates and fellow athletes struggle to make sense of the loss. "A lot of tears, a lot of emotions, but I think a lot of happiness too just celebrating him and his accomplishments," said Desiree Arias, 33, a native of Long Beach who was standing outside the Staples Center on Monday. (Reporting By Rory Carroll; writing by Amy Tennery; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

