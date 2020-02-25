Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oilers acquire F Athanasiou, D Green from Red Wings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 00:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 00:44 IST
Oilers acquire F Athanasiou, D Green from Red Wings
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@EdmontonOilers )

The Edmonton Oilers acquired speedy forward Andreas Athanasiou and veteran defenseman Mike Green from the Detroit Red Wings in a pair of trades on Monday. Athanasiou joined minor-league forward Ryan Kuffner in heading to Edmonton in exchange for center Sam Gagner and a second-round pick in both the 2020 and 2021 NHL Drafts.

Green was sent to the Oilers for forwarding Kyle Brodziak and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2020 or 2021. Athanasiou will join captain Connor McDavid in adding to the considerable high-octane attack of the Oilers.

The 25-year-old Athanasiou has collected 10 goals and 14 assists in 46 games this season with the Red Wings, although his minus-45 rating leaves plenty to be desired. Athanasiou is one year removed from a breakout season in 2018-19 when he posted career-high totals in goals (30), assists (24), points (54) and games played (76).

Athanasiou has recorded 83 goals, 71 assists and 113 penalty minutes in 294 career games since being selected by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2012 draft. Kuffner, 23, did not record a point in 10 NHL games last season with the Red Wings.

Gagner's second stint with the Oilers didn't go as well as the first. He has totaled 10 goals and 12 assists in 61 games over the last two seasons, including five and seven, respectively, in 36 games in 2019-20. Gagner, 30, has collected 163 goals and 295 assists in 838 career games with the Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Vancouver Canucks. He began his career in Edmonton after being selected with the sixth overall pick of the 2007 NHL Draft.

Green, 34, is in the final season of a two-year contract signed in June 2018 and can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. The two-time All-Star has three goals and eight assists in 48 games this season. A first-round pick by Washington in 2004, he has 501 points (150 goals, 351 assists) in 878 games with the Capitals (2005-15) and Red Wings (2015-20).

"You can never have enough defensemen," Oilers general manager Ken Holland said. "Obviously I know Mike Green from my days in Detroit, and his strengths are his ability to skate and his ability to move the puck." Green was a Norris Trophy finalist in 2008-09 and 2009-10 and has 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) in 76 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Brodziak, 35, has missed the entire 2019-20 season with a back injury. He has 296 points (129 goals, 167 assists) in 917 games with the Oilers (2005-09, 2018-19), Minnesota Wild (2009-15) and St. Louis Blues (2015-18). The Oilers (33-22-7) moved into second place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Actor Smollett pleads not guilty to new Chicago hoax charges; seeks stay, dismissal

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty in a Chicago court on Monday to renewed felony charges that he made false reports to police about being attacked in a hate crime that he is accused of staging in a bid to advance his ca...

Senators trade Pageau, Namestnikov for draft picks

The New York Islanders acquired forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for three draft picks on Monday morning. Hours later, Pageau agreed to a six-year contract extension with the Islanders. Financial terms were n...

Oilers acquire F Athanasiou, D Green from Red Wings

The Edmonton Oilers acquired speedy forward Andreas Athanasiou and veteran defenseman Mike Green from the Detroit Red Wings in a pair of trades on Monday. Athanasiou joined minor-league forward Ryan Kuffner in heading to Edmonton in exchang...

Rangers' Shesterkin, Buchnevich injured in car crash

Two New York Rangers players sustained non-life-threatening injuries Sunday night in a car crash in Brooklyn, N.Y. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who was driving, broke a rib and will be reevaluated in two weeks. Forward Pavel Buchnevich was a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020