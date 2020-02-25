Pacers G Lamb out for season with torn ACL

Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb will miss the rest of the season with a torn left ACL. Lamb, 27, also tore the lateral meniscus and sustained a lateral femoral condylar fracture, the team said Monday. His surgery has not been scheduled.

The injury occurred during the second quarter of the Pacers' 127-81 loss in Toronto on Sunday night. He fell awkwardly along the baseline during a fast break in the second quarter. Lamb started 42 of his 46 games in his first season with Indiana, averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

He signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Pacers in July after spending his first seven NBA seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2012-15) and Charlotte Hornets (2015-19). In 481 career games (128 starts), Lamb has averaged 10.5 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists.

--Field Level Media

