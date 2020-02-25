Devils trade F Simmonds to Sabres for 2021 pick

The New Jersey Devils traded forward Wayne Simmonds to the Buffalo Sabres for a conditional fifth-round draft pick in 2021. Both teams confirmed the deal about an hour before Monday's trade deadline. The draft pick can turn into a fourth-round selection in 2021 if Simmonds plays in at least 10 games and Buffalo reaches the playoffs, the Devils confirmed.

The Sabres entered Monday six points out of third place in the Atlantic Division and eight points behind the Carolina Hurricanes for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Simmonds signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Devils during the offseason. New Jersey will retain 50 percent of his prorated salary for the remainder of the season as part of the deal.

Simmonds, 31, has eight goals and 16 assists in 61 games this season. A second-round pick by the Los Angeles Kings in 2007, Simmonds has 498 points (251 goals, 247 assists) in 902 career games with the Kings (2008-11), Philadelphia Flyers (2011-19), Nashville Predators (2019) and Devils.

--Field Level Media

