Reports: Chicago trades away G Lehner, D Gustafsson

The Chicago Blackhawks reportedly pulled off a pair of last-hour deals on Monday, the NHL's trade deadline, sending goaltender Robin Lehner to Las Vegas and defenseman Erik Gustafsson to Calgary. An hour after the trade deadline passed, Lehner sent out a pair of tweets: one thanking Chicago and the other saying he is "really excited to join Vegas."

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the full deal with Vegas is Lehner to the Golden Knights in exchange for goalie Malcolm Subban (a pending restricted free agent), prospect Slava Demin and a second-round pick. Lehner signed a one-year, $5 million contract with Chicago in July. He has posted a 16-10-5 record with a 3.01 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in 33 appearances (31 starts) this season.

The 28-year-old Swede enjoyed a career season with the New York Islanders in 2018-19, finishing as a Vezina Trophy finalist while winning the William M. Jennings Trophy and the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. Lehner owned a 25-13-5 mark with a career-best six shutouts, a 2.13 goals-against average and .930 save percentage. Lehner has posted a 113-120-45 career record with 14 shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in 298 appearances (279 starts) with the Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, Islanders and Blackhawks.

Subban, 26, is 9-7-3 with a 3.18 GAA and .890 save percentage in 20 games this season. The younger brother of star Devils defenseman P.K. Subban, Malcolm is 30-23-7 in 65 career games with a 2.97 GAA and .899 save percentage. Chicago sent Gustafsson, 27, to the Flames for a reported third-round pick.

Gustafsson has six goals and 20 assists in 59 games this season, after going for 17 and 43 for 60 points (all career highs) last season. He has 116 points (28 goals, 88 assists) in four seasons with Chicago, which selected him in the fourth round (No. 93 overall) in 2012. --Field Level Media

