Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maple Leafs D Muzzin signs 4-year, $22.5M extension

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 03:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 03:15 IST
Maple Leafs D Muzzin signs 4-year, $22.5M extension

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin signed a four-year, $22.5 million contract extension, the team announced Monday. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Muzzin will receive $16.8 million in a signing bonus as part of the deal.

Muzzin was playing on the final season of a five-year deal and was scheduled to become a free agent in July. The 31-year-old has collected five goals and 17 assists in 52 games this season with the Maple Leafs, who acquired the defenseman from the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 28, 2019 for forward Carl Grundstrom, prospect Sean Durzi and a first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (Tobias Bjornfot).

Muzzin, who was a member of the Kings' Stanley Cup-winning team in 2014, has recorded 251 points (61 goals, 190 assists) in 578 career games with Los Angeles and Toronto. Muzzin was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fifth round of the 2007 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Cuban cigar sales increase but face challenges in 2020

Cuban cigar sales topped 531 million last year, state monopoly Habanos S.A. announced on Monday as the countrys annual cigar festival opened, most likely the last with partner Imperial Brands Plc.Spain, China, Germany, and France were the s...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Serie A matches to be played behind closed doors in coronavirus region

Serie A matches will be allowed to go ahead behind closed doors in the area of Italy affected by the coronavirus outbreak after the government agreed to a request from the countrys football federation FIGC, the ANSA news agency reported on ...

Coronavirus forces fan ban at Italian football games

Rome, Feb 25 AFP Upcoming matches in Italian Serie A and the Europa League will be played behind closed doors to combat the spread of coronavirus, the Italian sports minister announced on Monday evening. Following the demands of the sports ...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. wants Afghan president to postpone planned inauguration

The United States wants Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to defer his second-term inauguration over concerns it could inflame an election feud with his political rival and jeopardize U.S.-led peacemaking efforts, two sources familiar with the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020